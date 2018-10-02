UPDATE 2-Italy bond yields surge to 4-1/2-yr highs as League lawmaker favours own currency

* League’s Borghi says own currency would solve most problems

* Later clarifies that Italy has no plan to leave euro

* Euro zone worried Italy’s budget plan could revive crisis

* Italy’s 10-year yield up 12 bps to 3.415 pct

* Short-dated Italian yields up 15-17 bps

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds quote, updates price action, move in euro, Italian stocks)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year bond yield soared to a 4-1/2 year high on Tuesday as a Rome lawmaker’s contention that most of its problems would be solved if it ditched the euro deepened market concerns over its public finances.

That pushed the gap between Italian and German yields to the widest in over five years. The spread briefly hit 302 basis points and, as euro zone officials warned of a return to crisis days, the Italian/Spanish yield gap was at its widest over any closing price in the last 20 years.

The reference by Claudio Borghi, economic head of the League party, to the possibility of Italy leaving the single currency bloc jolted a market already shaken by a budget proposal last week that put Rome on a collision course with Brussels.

While Borghi on Tuesday clarified that the government had no intention of leaving the euro, yields remained elevated and Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio reiterated Italy would not change its budget deficit targets.

Italy’s 10-year government bond rose 14 basis points to a 4-1/2 year high of 3.44 percent, topping the level hit after a brutal sell-off on May 29 when concerns over redenomination risk reached a peak.

“In this environment when everyone is nervous, these comments just add to the risk-off sentiment,” said Commerzbank strategist Christoph Rieger. “It smells clearly like the crisis days,” he added, referring to the euro zone debt crisis of 2010-2012, when the breakup of the currency bloc was a possibility.

Rieger said market sentiment was also hit by comments from the European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker comparing Italy with Greece.

“I would not wish that, after having really been able to cope with the Greek crisis, we’ll end up in the same crisis in Italy,” Juncker said late on Monday.

Italy’s two-year bond yield was up 20 bps at 1.57 percent the five-year yield jumped 21 bps to 2.77 percent, both hitting their highest in about four months.

Italian two-year bond yields are up 51 bps this week alone, putting them on track for their biggest weekly rise since June. Trading volume in two-year BTP futures in the last two days is the heaviest since May.

ITALIAN BANKS, EURO HIT

The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.1510, nearly a five-week low, after Borghi’s comment on the currency.

Shares in Italian banks, whose large government bond holdings make them sensitive to political developments, fell as much as 3.9 percent to their lowest in 19 months, on fears a bond sell-off would cut their capital ratios, increase their funding costs and hamper efforts to cut bad loans.

The bank index was last down 2.7 percent. Shares in Italy’s largest lenders Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit both fell more than 2.5 to multi-month lows.

The Italian government is to finalise the 2019-2021 budget programme later on Tuesday, Di Maio said.

“Neither the EU or Italy is incentivised to compromise it seems, at least in the opening gambit of the talks,” said Patrick O’Donnell, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

He said Italy’s 10-year borrowing costs could reach 4 percent by the end of the year.

Outside Italy, euro zone bond yields fell as investors retreated to the safety of better-rated borrowers such as Germany, Netherlands and Austria.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield tumbled five bps to 0.42 percent and its two-year bond yield hit a one-month low of minus 0.596 percent.