UPDATE 3-Italy's bond market cheers budget deal with EU

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s two-year bond yield hit its lowest level in almost seven months on Wednesday, following news that Italy and the European Union have reached a deal over Rome’s contentious 2019 budget.

The agreement over Italy’s 2019 budget is not ideal but stops EU disciplinary steps against Rome over excessive borrowing, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

The news, which broke late on Tuesday, signals an end to weeks of wrangling that had shaken bond markets.

After initially refusing to budge on its expansionary budget plans and launching verbal assaults on EU commissioners, Italy’s populist government relented last week and submitted a revised plan, including a deficit target of 2.04 percent.

“It is clear that the European Commission doesn’t want a harsh confrontation with the Italian government - next year is an election year and it will be delicate,” said Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo.

The revised deficit figure is down from the original budget target of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, itself an increase from 1.8 percent this year. The initial proposal was rejected by the European Commision for breaching EU fiscal rules.

Relief that the budget saga may be drawing to a close was evident in the bond market.

Italy’s two-year bond yield briefly slid 14 basis points to 0.395 percent, its lowest level since late May — when Italy was gripped by a political crisis that on May 29 sparked the biggest one-day jump in two-year yields in 26 years.

Five-year Italian bond yields fell to 1.804 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since September, and 10-year yields were down 14 bps at 2.80 percent.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap narrowed to around 252 bps, the tightest since late September. That spread stood at 268 bps in late Tuesday trade.

Analysts noted that because that spread had come in sharply in the past two weeks on hopes of a budget deal, further tightening was likely to be limited for now.

“This is very short-term relief for Italian bonds. In the medium-term I do not buy the fact that the spread will narrow in a sustainable way,” said Capaldi.

Analysts at UniCredit added in a note that “some caution is still warranted.”

“First, there are still no details available on the agreement. Second, spreads have come down significantly since mid-November ... which increases the risk of a sell-the-fact reaction. Third, the first months of 2019 will be challenging for Italy from a funding perspective.”

January is the busiest month for Italian bond supply and with the European Central Bank withdrawing its stimulus, the bid for Italian bonds may be depleted.

Outside Italy, yields in broader eurozone bond markets crept up but investors were generally side lined ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision later in the day.

Belgian bonds underperformed after Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michael resigned after a no-confidence motion. Belgium’s 10-year bond yield rose three bps to 0.77 percent.