UPDATE 2-Italy's bond yields fall on hopes of changes to controversial budget plans

* Italy yields drop on hopes of budget accord with EU

* French bond market stable after heavy selloff

* Bund yields supported by UK political turmoil (Updates prices, adds UK developments)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields fell on Wednesday after a source in the prime minister’s office said Italy was to present the EU with revised 2019 budget numbers.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will present European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with the figures at a meeting later on Wednesday, the source said. The EU executive rejected Rome’s draft budget, which forecast that the deficit would rise to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product next year from a projected 1.8 percent in 2018.

“We have this story that they have agreed on a new (deficit)target but fundamentally I would say the substance is not up to scratch and the economy is deteriorating,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

“So, even though BTPs are outperforming today I expect them to remain volatile,” he said, referring to Italian bonds.

Italian bond yields were down as much as six basis points, with two-year bond yields at 0.61 percent.

Ten-year bond yields fell six bps to 3.06 percent , dragging Spanish and Portuguese yields lower too.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest since late July at 1.707 percent and Spanish yields hit their lowest since late August.

Earlier Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini denied a report in la Repubblica daily saying that his League party was considering pushing for a snap election in March.

Snap elections, seen as unlikely until at least after European Union parliamentary elections in May, remain a risk that could take investors by surprise.

Since the general election in March, the far right League has gained ground in opinion polls, while support for its anti-establishment coalition partner 5-Star has faded.

“The League is much stronger in the polls and must be chomping at the bits to call a vote,” said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho.

FRENCH RECOVERY

French bond yields were broadly lower as three-days of heavy selling triggered by violent government protests tempted some investors back into the market.

There was also focus on Britain, where lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party triggered a confidence vote in her leadership after Britain’s planned divorce from the European Union was plunged into chaos.

That backdrop kept safe-haven German 10-year bond yields near recent six-moth lows around 0.22 percent although Brexit uncertainty weighed on Irish bonds.

The Irish/German 10-year bond yield gap was at 69 bps , its widest in more than six months.

Trading in broader bond markets was subdued ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting.

The ECB is expected to formally announce the end of its quantitative easing scheme but is likely to be pressed about what action it will take in face of a weakening economy.

“It’s going to be a milestone event as they will confirm the end of QE at least for now,” said Florian Hense, European economist at Berenberg. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and Robin Pomeroy)