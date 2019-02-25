UPDATE 2-Italy's bonds rally after Fitch affirms BBB credit rating

(Updates pricing, chart and adds quote)

By Virginia Furness

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds outperformed the broader euro zone bond market on Monday, gaining as much as 11 basis points after ratings agency Fitch affirmed Italy’s credit rating at BBB.

News that President Donald Trump has delayed an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods following “productive” trade talks also boosted support for riskier assets and saw German government bond yields pull away from last week’s lows.

The rally in Italian government bond yields reverses a sell-off on Friday ahead of Fitch’s review of Italy’s credit rating.

Fitch affirmed Italy’s BBB credit rating with a negative outlook after market close, nothing that it reflects “the extremely high level of general government debt and the absence of structural fiscal adjustment” as well as “uncertainty arising from the current political dynamic.”

A downgrade would have put Italy on the cusp of a junk rating, which investors fear because a fall to sub-investment grade could risk triggering forced selling of the country’s bonds by funds constrained to buy only investment grade bonds.

“Both effects contributed to the movement, but clearly the rating decision by Fitch is the most important one,” said Sebastian Fellechner, rates strategist at DZ Bank.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was last down seven basis points, having touched a low of 2.75 percent, which had pushed its spread over higher rated Germany to a three-week low of 259.5 basis points.

Short-end Italian government bonds also performed with its two- and five-year government bond yields last down 10 basis points on the day to 0.45 percent and 1.74 percent respectively.

The rally was also aided by news that the 5-Star Movement - one of the two parties in Italy’s ruling populist coalition - lost in the Sardinia elections, while the centre-right gained, according to Commerzbank analysts.

Elsewhere, core euro zone government bond yields rose after apparent progress in the U.S.-China trade talks boosted appetite for riskier assets.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the region, was last up 1.7 basis points to 0.115 percent , while other 10-year yields in the bloc were largely flat on the day.

“Bunds remain confined around 10 basis points as there is this conviction that a couple of bits of positive news is note enough to derail [the downward pressure on yields],” said Michael Leister, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

Trump’s decision to delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods drove European shares to their highest since October as carmakers and mining companies rallied.,.