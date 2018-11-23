UPDATE 2-Weak PMI boosts euro zone bonds, Italy's two-year yield at two-month low

* Bond yields fall after weak PMI data

* ECB rate-hike expectations scaled back further

* Italy bonds poised for its best week since Sept on price jump

* EU affairs minister Savona denies reports he may quit

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with market reaction to weak PMI, adds charts, quotes)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s two-year bond yield slid to two-month lows on Friday and was set for the biggest weekly drop since early September, following a press report that Italy’s EU Affairs Minister Paolo Savona is considering resigning.

Borrowing costs in broader euro zone bond markets also fell, while investors further scaled back expectations for a European Central Bank rate hike next year after weak business activity data fanned concerns about the economic growth outlook.

IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone fell to 52.4 in November, its lowest since late 2014. Market euro zone inflation expectations fell to one-year lows after the data, while the euro weakened.

In Italy, EU Affairs Minister Savona denied press reports that he was considering quitting over the government’s decision to challenge European Union budget rules.

That did little to knock a stellar rally in Italian bond prices since Wednesday, when the European Commission’s formally moved towards disciplinary action against Italy over its expansionary budget.

Analysts said because Savona is known for his euroscepticism, markets were cheered by Friday’s press report.

Savona became Italy’s EU Affairs Minister earlier this year after his nomination as Economy Minister by the now ruling coalition was rejected by Italy’s president, sparking a political crisis and a rout in bond markets.

“The market’s take is simplistic, there is a European sceptic in the government - if he goes, then happy days,” said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Italy’s two-year bond yield slid 13 basis points to a two-month low at 0.88 percent. It has fallen 44 bps this week, set for its biggest weekly fall since early September, and is down over 100 bps from peaks seen in October.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield tumbled 6 bps to 3.37 percent , pushing the gap over German Bund yields below the key 300 bps mark for the first time in 10 days.

“Savona has been very critical regarding his stance on the EU, so if he resigns that would be credit positive for Italy,” said DZ Bank rates strategist Sebastian Fellechner.

Sentiment towards battered Italian bonds has turned positive this week, a change analysts put down to a number of factors.

These include a sense that any disciplinary action the EU takes against Italy will take some time and with bad news heavily priced into bonds, current price levels look attractive.

Also, some positive noises from both Italian and EU officials have raised some hopes of a compromise being reached.

The rally in Italian bond prices came even as ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet said on Thursday it was too early to decide on a new round of multi-year loans to banks, or TLTROs. These loans are seen as beneficial to Italy.

Elsewhere, 10-year bond yields in the bloc were down 2-3 bps after the flash euro zone PMI data.

In addition, money market pricing suggested investors further slashed expectations for a ECB rate hike next year .

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward, fell to its lowest level in a year at 1.64 percent.

“The big picture is that the data is not bad enough for the ECB to not end asset purchases at the end of the year,” said Jack Allen, senior European economist at Capital Economics.

“But if growth fails to rebound, they (ECB policymakers) will have to think twice about raising rates next year.”