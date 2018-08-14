UPDATE 3-Italian bond yields fall from two-month highs, Turkey fears ease

* Italian bond yields fall after Turkish lira drop eases

* Italian PM soothes market, agrees to lower public debt

* Global risk assets firmer

* Euro zone GDP growth larger than expected, markets unmoved (Updates prices)

By Virginia Furness

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields fell on Tuesday after sharp rises in recent sessions, thanks to reassuring comments from the government and as fears about contagion from Turkey eased for now.

Having hit two-month highs on Monday as a currency crisis in Turkey rattled world markets, yields on Italian BTP bonds fell for the first time in a week on Tuesday.

That move came after the government said it had agreed to preserve the stability of state finances and lower public debt. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his top ministers discussed the 2019 budget on Monday.

The comments offered some reassurance to investors given concerns that the government’s high-spending plans will lead to a further deterioration in Italy’s finances.

“The fact that they (the government) recognise that the debt-to-GDP is a problem that needs to be dealt with is something that the market should look at positively,” said DZ Bank strategist Andy Cossor. “The Turkish lira is not looking as wobbly as it did yesterday morning and so that is also putting some support under the BTP market today.”

Italy’s 10-year yield fell 7 bps at one stage to 3.03 percent, before settling at about 3.05 percent, still off a two-month high of 3.109 percent seen on Monday.

Its five-year bond yield was down as much as 9 bps at 2.31 percent and the two-year yield was 6 bps lower. .

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap narrowed to 272 bps from a high of 280 bps on Monday.

Global risk assets were also on slightly firmer ground after the Turkish central bank announced measures to support the lira.

The lira pulled back from a record low of 7.24 to the dollar hit on Monday, having lost around 45 percent of its value this year, after the central bank said it would provide liquidity and cut reserve requirements for banks.

BANK EXPOSURE

Concerns about the exposure of European banks to Turkey had pushed up peripheral bond yields in recent days, but Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields fell by between 1 and 3 bps on Tuesday.,.

Analysts are closing watching Turkish policymakers for any signs of further initiatives on the lira, which would support the broader recovery in peripheral bonds.

“I wouldn’t be expecting any magic bullet to come forward and you need many on several different fronts to make a significant impact,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets. “For the time being, markets are sitting back and waiting for news.”

On Monday, the economic spokesman of Italy’s far-right League party said contagion from Turkey was pushing up yields in several euro zone countries, which showed that Italy’s domestic political and economic situation was not the main reason for market pressure on its stocks and bonds.

Claudio Borghi told Reuters the ECB should guarantee that yield spreads between euro zone government bonds should not exceed a certain level, after periphery yields gapped out due to the lira turmoil.

Bond yields in Germany, the United States and Japan were also higher as risk aversion in broader markets eased.

Germany’s 10-year yield was 1 bps higher at 0.33 percent, above a one-month low hit on Monday as Germany reported stronger than expected second-quarter GDP data.

Euro zone growth was also better than expected in the second quarter. Flash estimates showed the economy expanded 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, above the expected 0.3 percent.

However, euro zone bond yields were largely unchanged after the update, with any upside to German bund yields mitigated by falling industrial output, which was down 0.7 percent in June versus expectations of a 0.4 percent fall.