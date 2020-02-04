Euro zone negative-yielding government bond pile jumped in Jan

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The pool of negative-yielding government bonds in the euro area expanded in January to its highest levels since September, Tradeweb data showed on Tuesday, reflecting a renewed push into fixed income as coronavirus fears gripped markets.

Euro zone government bonds trading on the Tradeweb platform with negative yields rose to 5.27 trillion euros as of the end of January, roughly 65% of the total 8.09 trillion euro market and up from 4.14 trillion euros at the end of December.

As a share of the total market, the sub-zero pool was at its highest since September.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and more recently, an outbreak of coronovirus in China, have renewed concern about the global economic outlook and boosted demand for safe-haven bonds. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)