Pool of negative-yielding euro zone govt bonds shrinks further in Nov - Tradeweb

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The pool of negative-yielding government bonds in the euro area shrank in November to its lowest levels since June, Tradeweb data showed on Tuesday.

Euro zone government bonds trading on the Tradeweb platform with negative yields fell to 4.52 trillion euros ($5.01 trillion) as of the end of November, 57% of the total 8 trillion euro market.

That was down from 62% in October and as a share of the total market was at its lowest since June.

The pool of negative-yielding euro investment-grade corporate bonds fell to 873 billion euros, or 25% of the total market, from 30% in October, Tradeweb said. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alison Williams)