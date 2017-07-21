FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Belgium and Italy expected to sell bonds next week
July 21, 2017 / 3:38 PM / a month ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Belgium and Italy expected to sell bonds next week

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Belgium and Italy are the two countries in the euro zone expected to auction government bonds in the week ahead.

* Belgium is scheduled to hold a sale of government bonds on Monday, with Commerzbank forecasting the size of the debt sale to be in a range of 2.2 to 2.8 billion euros.

* On Wednesday, Italy is scheduled to sell inflation-linked bonds.

* Italy returns to the market on Friday when it is expected to auction medium-to-long-term bonds. Details of this auction are expected to be announced on Monday.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe

