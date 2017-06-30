FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 11:00 AM / in 2 months

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone states sell bonds in coming week

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Austria, Germany, Spain and France are all set to raise cash at debt auctions in the coming week.

* Austria will issue 1.265 billion euros in bonds by reopening 2047 and 2027 issues in an auction on Tuesday.

* Also on Tuesday, Germany will sell 500 million euros of an inflation-linked bond maturity in 2030.

* On Wednesday, Germany returns to sell 4 billion euros of conventional bonds maturing in 2022.

* On Thursday, Spain is scheduled to sell medium- and long-dated bonds. Further details will be published in the coming days.

* France on Thursday is set to sell long-term bonds worth between 7.5 and 8.5 billion euros. (Compiled by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

