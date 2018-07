LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Government bond supply in the euro area slows next week, with just three issuers scheduled to sell debt.

* On Monday, Belgium plans to sell up to 3.6 billion euros of new debt including 50-year bonds.

* Euro zone benchmark issuer Germany on Wednesday will auction 4 billion euros of five-year bonds.

* Italy is scheduled to sell inflation-linked and zero-coupon bonds on Thursday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)