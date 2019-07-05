EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Five euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - As many as five euro zone countries from across the ratings spectrum will look to meet the seemingly-insatiable demand for government debt through bond auctions next week.

* On Tuesday, the Netherlands will tap its 10-year govwernment bonds maturing July 2029 for 1-2 billion euros.

* Later the same day, Germany will sell 800 million euros of inflation-linked bonds maturing in April 2023 and April 2030.

* Germany will return to the bond market on Weednesday with a 4 billion euro auction of its August 2029 bonds.

* Portugal could also hold an auction on Wednesday, Commerzbank analysts said. The country’s debt agency has said that it will look to raise 1-1.25 billion euros from each auction this quarter.

* On Thursday, Ireland is scheduled to hold an auction, with details on tenor and size to be announced on Monday.

* Also on Thursday, Italy is scheduled for an auction of medium to long-term debt. Commerzbank analysts expect the country’s debt agency to sell 6.5 billion euros of three-year, seven-year and 30-year debt.