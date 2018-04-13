FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Slovakia, Germany, Spain and France are the euro zone countries scheduled to hold bond auctions next week.

* Slovakia is set to issue bonds maturing in 2031 and 2047 in an auction on Monday. * On Wednesday, Germany will offer 3 billion euros of its benchmark 10-year Bund. * Spain will sell bonds due in 2022, 2028, and 2033 on Thursday. The size of the auction will be announced on Monday. * Also on Thursday, France will hold an auction of its short-dated bonds, including inflation-linked debt. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

