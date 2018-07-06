FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Four euro zone states to issue bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland and Italy are the euro zone issuers scheduled to sell bonds in the week ahead.

* On Tuesday, Germany sells inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030 and 2046 for 800 million euros.

* Also on Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 1.5 to 2.5 billion euros of 10-year government bonds.

* Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark issuer, returns to the market on Wednesday with a four billion euro sale of 10-year bonds.

* On Thursday, Ireland holds a bond auction. Details of the bond sale will be released on Monday.

* Italy is scheduled sell medium-to-long-term bonds on Thursday.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

