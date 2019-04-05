Davos
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Six euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Supply cranks up in the euro zone next week as Austria, Germany, Finland, Portugal, Spain and Italy all plan to sell debt via auctions.

* On Tuesday, Austria is set to raise 1.15 billion euros by tapping its outstanding bonds maturing in 2023 and 2029, the country’s debt agency said on its website.

* Also on Tuesday, Germany will auction 800 million euros of inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030.

* On Wednesday, Germany will return to the market with a 3 billion euro sale of five-year bonds.

* Later the same day, Finland will look to raise up to 1 billion euros from a tap of its bonds maturing in 2026 and 2047.

* Also on Wednesday, Portugal is planning to auction bonds maturing June 2029 and April 2037 to range between 750mln - 1 bln euros, the country’s debt agency said on its website.

* On Thursday, Spain plans to issue a new bond due 2024 and one other paper due 2035 at a scheduled bond auction, the Treasury said on Friday.

* Later on Thursday, Italy is scheduled for a medium to long-term debt auction. Commerzbank analysts forecast the country’s debt agency will sell bonds maturing in 2022, 2025 and 2035 to raise around 6.5 billion euros.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan

