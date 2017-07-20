FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Spanish/German bond-yield spread tightest since 2015
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 2:16 PM / a month ago

Spanish/German bond-yield spread tightest since 2015

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The premium investors demand for holding euro zone periphery government bonds over top-rated German peers narrowed sharply on Thursday after the European Central Bank left its ultra-easy monetary policy stance unchanged.

The gap between Spanish and German 10-year government bond yields narrowed to 94 basis points, its tightest level since March 2015 .

The Portuguese yield gap with Germany was at its tightest since February 2016 at 248 bps, while the Italian/German yield spread was its narrowest since January at 157 basis points.

"Draghi was always going to be more dovish then he was in Sintra," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole, referring to recent comments by ECB chief Mario Draghi in Portugal. "Against this backdrop and with volatility low, there is demand for peripheral bonds going into the quiet summer months." (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.