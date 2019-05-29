Spanish, Portuguese bond yields fall to new all-time lows

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Peripheral bond yields in the euro zone fell sharply on Wednesday after data showed Italian business and consumer morale rose more than expected, and on investors’ hunt for yield as Germany’s 10-year bond yield falls more deeply negative.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields were down as much as five basis points to fresh record record lows of 0.736% and 0.879% respectively,, while Italian 10-year bond yields reversed earlier rises and were last down two basis points on the day to 2.67%. (Reporting by Virginia Furness, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)