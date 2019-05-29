UPDATE 2-Spain, Portugal bond yields hit record lows as Bund yields go more negative

(Updates prices, adds move in inflation expectations)

By Virginia Furness and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Peripheral bond yields in the euro zone fell to record lows on Wednesday as deeply negative German bond yields forced investors to look elsewhere for returns, with even Italy enjoying some demand.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields slid over five basis points each to record lows of 0.73% and 0.87% respectively . Italy’s 10-year yields reversed earlier rises, falling four bps to 2.65%.

Safe-haven assets rallied strongly with Germany’s 10-year government bond yield and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields falling after reports that China is ready to hit back against the United States with tariffs on rare earths.

Deeply negative German Bund yields have encouraged investors to look elsewhere for returns. In comparison to the rest of the periphery, Spain and Portugal look politically quite stable, especially after the EU parliamentary elections, said DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz.

“Plus you have the positive ratings action on Portugal last week,” Lenz added, referring to Fitch’s decision on Friday to change the outlook on Portugal’s BBB sovereign credit rating to “positive”.

Justin Onuekwusi, portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management, said he favoured peripheral debt and French debt over German bonds. “We have increased allocation to Italy and the periphery by selling Bunds.”

Germany’s 10-year bond yield fell to its most negative in nearly three years, hitting -0.17%, pushing the German curve to its flattest in the same period of time .

SUBDUED INFLATION

In addition, a gloomy outlook for inflation has increased investor expectations for more stimulus from the European Central Bank, said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

French inflation slowed to its lowest level in nearly two years in May, according to preliminary EU-harmonised data from the INSEE statistics agency on Wednesday.

A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro area meanwhile fell below 1.30%, moving closer to record lows hit in July 2016.

Italian bonds were boosted by some positive economic data, while the hunt for yield following the European elections that boosted Portuguese and Spanish bond markets spilled over into Italy.

Data showed morale among Italian businesses and consumers rose unexpectedly in May, which offered investors hope that the euro zone’s third-largest economy continued to grow in the second quarter.

The fall in Italian yields reverses two days of rises after comments from Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini unnerved investors.

Since his party won 34% support in Sunday’s European Parliamentary vote, Salvini has stepped up promises to slash taxes and calls for new EU budget rules, putting Italy back on a collision course with the European Union.

The European Commission is likely to start disciplinary steps against Italy on June 5 over the country’s rising debt and structural deficit levels, which break European Union rules, two euro zone officials said earlier this week.