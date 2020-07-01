Portugal receives record demand for new 15-year bond, to raise 4 bln euros

AMSTERDAM, July 1 (Reuters) - Portugal received record demand for its new 15-year bond, which will raise four billion euros ($4.48 billion) later on Wednesday, two lead managers said.

Final investor demand topped 41 billion euros, according to the lead managers. That is more than the record 30 billion euro demand Portugal gathered for a seven-year sale in April.

The demand included 2.35 billion euros from the lead managers.

The bond will price later on Wednesday at 88 basis points over the mid-swap level, as announced earlier.

Caixabank, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Nomura are managing the sale.