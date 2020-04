LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Portugal is set to raise 5 billion euros from a sale of seven-year bonds via a syndicate of banks on Wednesday, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters.

The bonds, which received 30 billion euros of investor orders, will price at 86 basis points over the mid-swap level, the lead manager said.

Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead managers in the sale. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)