UPDATE 1-Portugal sees record demand for bond sale despite market volatility

(Adds amount, record demand)

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Portugal saw record demand for its seven-year bonds sale on Wednesday, raising 5 billion euros despite high levels of coronavirus-fuelled market volatility, said the state debt agency IGCP.

The strong demand led to an interest rate of 0.726%, IGCP added.

The bonds, which received 30 billion euros of investor orders, were priced at 86 basis points over the mid-swap level, IGCP said.

Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were lead managers in the sale. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in London and Catarina Demony in Lisbon; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Toby Davis)