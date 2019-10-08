UPDATE 1-Portugal's 10-year bond yield falls to five-week low, below Spain's

(Updates throughout, adds context, broader market moves)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Portugal led a rally in euro zone bonds on Tuesday when its 10-year bond yields reached five-week lows on expectations the Socialist party would swiftly form a new government.

News of an unexpected jump in German industrial production in August initially pushed up yields across the bloc, but the move proved short-lived amid uncertainty over Brexit and this week’s U.S./China trade talks.

Analysts said expectations for policy continuity, following Portugal’s weekend elections, had boosted Portuguese assets.

The Socialists won the elections but fell short of a full parliamentary majority, so their leader, Antonio Costa, prime minister for the past four years, needs to negotiate a new deal with one or both of his far-left allies in the previous legislature.

In addition, DBRS upgraded its credit rating upgrade for Portugal on Friday to BBB.

The country’s 10-year bond yield fell more than 2.5 basis points to as low as 0.111%, dropping below its Spanish equivalent, which traded at 0.13%.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield gap over top-rated Germany narrowed to around 65 bps, within sight of July’s lows .

“There’s a lot of upside news for Portugal, and the market believes the new government will follow the same policies as the previous one,” said Matt Cairns, fixed income strategist at Rabobank.

“There’s also a feeling of now being a good time to buy Portuguese bonds before the European Central Bank starts buying bonds again,” he said, referring to ECB asset purchases due to begin in November.

Most 10-year euro zone bond yields were down 1 to 2 basis points on the day.

On Monday, U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators began two days of talks before the first minister-level negotiations in months on Thursday and Friday.

But markets were wary after Washington blacklisted eight Chinese tech companies and President Donald Trump suggested a quick deal to end the trade dispute was unlikely.

The latest Brexit headlines also boosted demand for safe-haven debt while pummeling the pound.

A Brexit deal is essentially impossible, a Downing Street source said on Tuesday, because German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson that to reach one Northern Ireland must stay in the EU customs union.

Britain’s 10-year bond yield fell 3 bps to 0.42% , leaving the gap over German Bund yields near its tightest since late March at around 100 bps.

“There’s bond-positive sentiment in general today as we head into trade war talks, and there’s not much optimism about a possible deal,” said DZ Bank rates strategist Rene Albrecht.

“We’re also heading towards the EU meeting on Brexit, and to be honest we don’t know what the outcome will be,” he said of an EU summit schedule for next week.

Greece began the sale of 10-year bonds via a syndicate of banks. It hopes to raise 1.5 billion euros from a re-opening of a 10-year bond.