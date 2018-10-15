UPDATE 1-Portugal's bond yields fall after Moody's upgrade, lifts sentiment towards Italy

* Portugal gains investment grade rating from Moody’s

* Portuguese, Italian bonds rally

* Spanish bond yields rise on fiscal worries (Updates with more details, comment)

By Virginia Furness

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Portuguese and Italian government bond yields fell on Monday, outperforming euro zone peers after ratings agency Moody’s upgraded Portugal’s credit rating by one notch back to investment grade and Italy’s budget plans returned to focus.

Moody’s is the last of the big three ratings agencies to lift Portugal from the junk status acquired during the euro zone debt crisis.

Moody’s upgraded Portugal to Baa3 from Ba1 after the close of European markets on Friday, citing economic and fiscal improvements.

The move is unlikely to unlock fresh flows of capital as Portugal is already part of the largest investment grade indexes, but analysts said the upgrade may help to convince investors who take a more stringent view.

“The upgrade is still a positive point. Even though it is not surprising, it may make investors have a second look at Portuguese government bonds,” said DZ Bank rates strategist Christian Lenk.

Portugal’s bond yields fell by up to four basis points. Ten-year bond yields dipped briefly below 2 percent before pulling back to 2.01 percent, down 1.5 bps on the day.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was down two bps at 3.56 percent.

Cabinet approval of Italy’s 2019 budget has been delayed by one day to Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday. Government sources said there were tensions between the ruling coalition parties over plans for a partial tax amnesty.

“The budget numbers have converged to a reasonable compromise,” said Nordea Chief Analyst Jan von Gerich.

“But I don’t think the numbers are credible and the targets won’t but met, but the biggest sell-off in Italy is behind us.”

In contrast to Portugal and Italy, Spain’s 10-year bond yield hit fresh one-year highs at 1.706 percent.

Spain’s Socialists, who hold a minority in parliament, reached a budget deal on Thursday with anti-austerity party Podemos that includes tax hikes and raising the minimum wage.

“We have started to see many accounts worrying about the fiscal situation of Spain. We have been answering many questions over this weekend, many investors are asking are the implications of the new agreement between Podemos and the Socialists,” said BBVA strategist Jaime Costero Denche.

Elsewhere, yields on higher-rated euro zone bonds dipped as investors moved into less risky assets as U.S.-Saudi tensions and Brexit talks dragged on.

A weekend election in the German state of Bavaria that delivered humiliating results for parties in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government may also have helped lift appetite for safe-haven bonds.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield dipped to 0.478 percent , its lowest in almost two weeks. (Reporting by Virginia Furness Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Raissa Kasolowsky)