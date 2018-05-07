FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 4:03 PM / in 2 hours

Euro zone bond yields rise as ECB's Praet downplays inflation weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Government bond yields in the euro area rose in late Monday trading after the European Central Bank’s chief economist Peter Praet said an unexpected drop in euro zone core inflation may be a one-off.

The recent dip is likely due to temporary factors and overall price growth is still seen hovering around 1.5 percent in the coming months, Praet said.

Bond yields in the single currency bloc rose after his remarks.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield was marginally higher on the day at 0.53 percent, having reversed earlier falls to almost 3-week lows at 0.52 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Julien Ponthus)

