Interest in new Slovenian 10-year bond exceeds 7 bln euros - lead manager

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia launched a new 10-year government bond on Tuesday, with investor interest exceeding seven billion euros in the early stages of marketing the deal, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign set guidance of 25 basis points over the mid-swap rate on the January 2020 issue, and expects to price the deal later on Tuesday, the lead manager said.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and UniCredit are the lead managers on the trade. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)