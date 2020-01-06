Slovenia mandates banks to manage new 10-year benchmark govt bond - lead manager

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Slovenia will launch a new 10-year benchmark government bond via a syndicate of banks in the near future, market conditions permitting, a lead manager said on Monday.

Slovenia has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit Banka Slovenija to lead manage the sale of the new benchmark maturing in January 2030, the lead manager said in a document seen by Reuters.

Euro zone government bond issuance typically picks up at the start of the year, with January traditionally a busy period for government bond sales both at auctions and via bank syndications. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)