Demand for Spain 10-year, 15 bln euro bond at 97 bln euros - lead manager

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Spain is set to raise 15 billion euros ($16.31 billion) via the sale of a new 10-year bond on Wednesday, receiving over 97 billion euros of demand, a lead manager told Reuters.

The bonds are due to price later on Wednesday at 17 basis points above Spain’s outstanding April 2030 bond as announced earlier, the lead manager said.

The orders include 10.5 billion euros of interest from the lead managers, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander.