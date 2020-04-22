Demand for Spain's 10-year bond rises to 82 bln euros - lead manager

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Demand for a new 10-year Spanish bond being sold via a syndicate of banks surpassed 82 billion euros on Wednesday, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters.

The bonds are due to price at 17 basis points above Spain’s outstanding April 2030 bond, tightening from earlier guidance of 20 basis points area, the lead manager said.

Demand increased despite tighter pricing, from 66 billion euros at the previous update.

The bonds are expected to price later in the day. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)