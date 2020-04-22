Demand for Spain's 10-year bond sale rises to 66 bln euros - lead manager

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Investor demand for a new 10-year Spanish bond, being sold via a syndicate of banks, has risen to 66 billion euros, a lead manager told Reuters on Wednesday.

It rose from over 38 billion euros when the sale started earlier in the session.

Price guidance for the sale has been revised to 20 basis points area over the country’s outstanding April 2030 bond, according to the lead manager, from 22 basis points earlier.

The bonds are expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)