LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spain launched the sale of a new 30-year government bond on Tuesday, with investor interest exceeding 20 billion euros in the early stages of marketing the deal, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign expects to price the deal later on Tuesday, the lead manager said.

Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CACIB, J.P. Morgan and Santander are the lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)