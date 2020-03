LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Spain priced 10 billion euros of new seven-year bonds on Tuesday, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters.

The bonds, which mature in July 2027, priced at a spread of 18 basis points over Spain’s outstanding April 2027 bond, for a yield of 0.842%.

BBVA, Credit Agricole, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and Societe Generale were lead managers. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)