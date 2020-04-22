Spain receives initial demand of over 38 bln euros for 10-year bond - lead manager

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Spain has received over 38 billion euros of initial demand for a 10-year bond sale on Wednesday, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters.

Price guidance on the bond, being sold via a syndicate of banks, is 22 basis points above Spain’s outstanding April 2030 bond, according to the lead manager.

The deal is expected to price later on Wednesday.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are lead managers. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Maiya Keidan)