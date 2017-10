LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s government bond yields dropped 5 basis points in early trade on Wednesday after Catalonia’s leader baulked at making a formal declaration of independence from Spain overnight.

Spain’s 10-year government bond yield dropped 5 basis points in early trade to 1.64 percent, according to Tradeweb data.

The gap between Spanish and German 10-year government bond yield narrowed 7 bps to 118 bps (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Edited by Karin Strohecker)