UPDATE 1-Spain set to break euro zone demand record with new 10-year bond

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Spain is set to receive the highest level of orders ever for a euro zone bond sale on Wednesday, as government debt sales for ramped up stimulus programmes are in high demand.

Like other lower-rated euro zone countries such as Italy which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Spain is however, having to pay a higher premium to attract investors to buy its debt.

It looks poised to raise 15 billion euros ($16.3 billion) via the sale of a new 10-year bond, receiving 97 billion euros of investor demand, a lead manager told Reuters.

That means it will receive the highest level of demand for a euro zone debt sale ever, surpassing the 58 billion euros Belgium received for an 8-billion-euro sale in March.

Euro zone governments are seeing a high level of demand in syndications this week.

Syndications, where borrowers hire a group of banks to sell the deal, help tap a larger investor base and sell bonds in bigger size. Government borrowers are increasingly relying on them as they fund huge stimulus programmes to tackle the economic hit from COVID-19.

But the issuance is coming at a price; Spain is paying a premium of around 12 basis points compared to its outstanding bonds, according to ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

A big rise in the anticipated level of issuance means borrowers are having to pay more to entice investors to take on the debt than they did prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

Spain’s deal follows Italy, which raised 16 billion euros on Tuesday with a dual-tranche syndication, receiving over 100 billion euros of orders.

Investor demand for Spain’s bond rose from over 38 billion euros when the sale first started earlier on Wednesday.

The bond will price at 17 basis points over the country’s outstanding April 2030 bond, according to the lead manager, from 22 basis points when the sale started. ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)