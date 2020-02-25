UPDATE 2-Demand for new Spanish 30-year bond falls short of January record

(Updates with details, comment context)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spain was set to price five billion euros of new 30-year government bonds on Tuesday, with investor demand down from last month’s record-high numbers against a more uncertain market backdrop.

Spain’s bond market has suffered this week alongside the Italian and Portuguese markets as Italy grappled with the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

A four-star hotel in Spain’s Canary Islands was locked down on Tuesday, with all guests barred from leaving until further tests were carried out after a case of coronavirus, a government spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Investor demand for the 30-year bond, sold via a syndicate of banks exceeded 18 billion euros, according to a lead manager. Thus was down from the 28 billion euros announced when final pricing was first announced.

It was also well short of mid-January’s record order book for a 10-year bond.

Spain’s 10 billion-euro deal last month attracted demand of more than 52 billion euros, making it the largest-ever order book for any new debt sale in the euro zone.

“The backdrop isn’t very conducive for a syndication this week,” said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho in London. “People did have a lot of cash on the sideline for this deal, especially domestic accounts, but it’s not a perfect time given the volatility.”

The closely watched gap between Spanish and German 10-year bond yields on Tuesday widened to 73 basis points, the widest in more than two months.

The final spread on the new bond was 86 basis points above the mid-swap level, down from the initial guidance of 89 bps, lead managers said in a note seen by Reuters.

Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CACIB, J.P. Morgan and Santander are the lead managers on the deal. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Yoruk Bahceli, writing by Emma Pinedo, editing by Larry King)