Bonds News
January 7, 2020 / 10:58 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Ireland mandates banks to manage new 15-year benchmark govt bond - lead manager

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ireland will launch a new 15-year benchmark government bond via a syndicate of banks in the near future, a lead manager said on Tuesday.

The sovereign has mandated Davy, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and Nomura as joint lead managers for the forthcoming 15-year bond sale, the lead manager said in a document seen by Reuters.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions, the document said. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Olga Cotaga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below