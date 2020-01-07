Ireland mandates banks to manage new 15-year benchmark govt bond - lead manager

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ireland will launch a new 15-year benchmark government bond via a syndicate of banks in the near future, a lead manager said on Tuesday.

The sovereign has mandated Davy, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets and Nomura as joint lead managers for the forthcoming 15-year bond sale, the lead manager said in a document seen by Reuters.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions, the document said. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Olga Cotaga)