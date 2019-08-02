German govt bonds rally as Trump tariffs prompt flight to safety

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German government bond yields fell sharply on Friday to hit fresh all-time lows after U.S. President Donald Trump hit China with tariffs $300 billion of goods, prompting a sell-off in global equities and driving suppport for safe-haven assets.

German 10-year government bond yields were down more than two basis points to new all-time lows of -0.529%, tracking the sharp move lower in ten-year U.S. Treasuries which fell 13 basis points on Thursday to 1.876%.

Long-dated German bond yields also fell with the 30-year hovering just over 0.05% and moving ever closer to zero. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Karin Strohecker)