European trading volumes lowest in at least half a decade in Q3 - AFME

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - European government bond trading volumes fell to the lowest level since records began in 2013, trade association AFME said on Tuesday, quoting data from bond trading platform MarketAxess.

Average daily trading volumes of European government bonds fell by 20.3 percent quarter on quarter, and by 7.2 percent year on year, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe said.

Cyprus stood out among issuers, having increased its outstanding debt by 38.7 percent in the quarter to 13.5 billion euros, following a credit ratings upgrade. (Reporting by Virginia Furness)