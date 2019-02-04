Pool of negative-yielding euro zone bonds jumps to nine-month high: Tradeweb

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The pool of euro zone government bonds with negative yields rose in January to almost 40 percent, its highest share in nine months, Tradeweb data released on Monday showed.

Bond yields across major developed markets have fallen sharply in recent weeks on the back of weak economic data and dovish central bank commentary.

Of around the 7.50 trillion euros of the euro area government bonds in the Tradeweb system, about 2.98 trillion euros, or almost 40 percent, yield less than zero, Tradeweb data showed. That compared with almost 37 percent in December and was the largest share since April last year.

Data from the trading platform showed around 22 percent of euro zone government bonds yield less than the ECB’s deposit rate of minus 0.40 percent. Tradeweb’s data is based on statistics as of the end of January. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)