Brexit, Fed keep euro zone bond markets sidelined for now

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Most euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Tuesday, with Brexit uncertainty and a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting keeping investors sidelined.

Italian bond yields edged higher, having notched up their biggest one-day fall in more than a week on Monday on relief that Italy had not been downgraded by Moody’s ratings agency at a scheduled review on Friday.

Safe-haven bonds drew some support after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans were thrown into further turmoil on Monday when the speaker of parliament ruled that she could not put her divorce deal to a new vote unless it was re-submitted in a fundamentally different form.

But there was also some hesitancy to push higher-rated bond yields even lower without a fresh reason, analysts said.

“What we’ve seen is some consolidation in core bonds, investors are not willing to keep buying German Bunds given that yields are close to zero,” said Cyril Regnat, a fixed income strategist at Natixis.

In early trade, Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield was steady at 0.08 percent, around three basis points away from more than two-year lows hit earlier this month.

Most other euro zone bond yields were also little changed, although Italy’s 10-year bond yield was 2.5 bps higher on the day at 2.45 percent.

Regnat said the upcoming end of the fiscal year in Japan was dampening trading activity in Europe given that Japanese investors tend to be active in euro zone bond markets.

A two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which kicks off on Tuesday, also added to subdued trading with the focus on Fed policymakers’ interest rate forecasts and whether they will share details on a plan to stop culling the Fed’s holdings of almost $3.8 trillion in bonds.

Following a ratings upgrade on Friday, Portuguese bonds continued their outperformance against euro zone peers.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield gap over Germany was at 117 bps, close to its tightest since May, while its spread over Spanish bond yields near record low levels at around just eight bps. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Alexander Smith)