Dutch 10-year yield turns negative for first time since 2016

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields tumbled in early Friday trade, with Dutch 10-year bond yields turning negative for the first time since 2016 after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose tariffs on Mexican goods rattled world markets.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell to minus 0.195% , its lowest in almost three years and within striking distance of record lows. It was down 2.5 basis points.

The slide in government bond yields globally pushed the Dutch 10-year bond yield below 0% for the first time since 2016 .

U.S. stock futures slid as investors feared Trump’s shock move risked tipping the United States, and maybe the whole world, into recession.

The outlook darkened further when a key measure of Chinese manufacturing activity disappointed for May. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Helen Reid)