Bonds News
May 31, 2019 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch 10-year yield turns negative for first time since 2016

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields tumbled in early Friday trade, with Dutch 10-year bond yields turning negative for the first time since 2016 after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose tariffs on Mexican goods rattled world markets.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell to minus 0.195% , its lowest in almost three years and within striking distance of record lows. It was down 2.5 basis points.

The slide in government bond yields globally pushed the Dutch 10-year bond yield below 0% for the first time since 2016 .

U.S. stock futures slid as investors feared Trump’s shock move risked tipping the United States, and maybe the whole world, into recession.

The outlook darkened further when a key measure of Chinese manufacturing activity disappointed for May. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Helen Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below