Euro, euro zone yields rise on French PMI surprise

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose 2-3 basis points across the board on Thursday and the euro strengthened after a survey showed French business activity was surprisingly firm in February

The euro edged a fifth of a percent higher to hit the day’s high at $1.1364 after the survey was released, though it remained a shade below two-week highs of $1.1371 hit in the previous session.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, hit a one-week high of 0.12 pct, up 2 bps on the day.

Yields came slightly off the day’s high, however, after a corresponding survey from Germany showed a more mixed picture. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Sujata Rao)