December 13, 2019 / 2:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone bond yields erase rise, yuan slumps after Trump denies trade deal report

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields erased their daily rise and the offshore-traded Chinese yuan slumped on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a Wall Street Journal report on a trade deal with China was completely wrong.

Most euro zone government bond yields erased their daily rises , having shot up as much as 5 bps in early trade.

China’s offshore yuan fell as much as 1% against the dollar to 7.00.

The Wall Street Journal story on the China Deal is completely wrong, especially their statement on tariffs,” Trump wrote in a tweet, offering no specifics and not indicating which story he meant. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

