Euro zone bond yields fall as global growth outlook darkens

* Euro zone bond yields fall before PMI data

* Markets digest ECB reinvestment policy

* Bund yields to end week higher for first time in 6 wks

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in the single currency bloc were lower on Friday, after weak data from China fanned worries about the global growth outlook a day after the European Central Bank said downside economic risks were becoming more prominent.

China’s November retail sales grew at the weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years as domestic demand softened further, underlining rising risks from world trade tensions.

The data weighed on world stock markets, lifting appetite for fixed income ahead of closely-watched business activity data in the bloc - the flash Purchasing Managers’ Index.

Growth in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, will slow in the coming years, the Bundesbank said on Friday, cutting its forecasts after a string of disappointing data in recent months.

On Thursday, the ECB formally ended its 2.6 trillion euro crisis-fighting bond purchase scheme but promised to keep feeding stimulus for years into an economy struggling with an unexpected slowdown and political turmoil.

In early trade, benchmark 10-year bond yields across the euro area were down up two basis points on the day.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell 2 bps to 0.26 percent — keeping recent six-month lows in sight.

“The overnight news in China and taking a look at stocks, sheds light on the move in bonds,” said Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING. “As far as the ECB is concerned, it was clear there was a dovish bias to the press conference.”

In Italy, where the bond market has received a strong boost this week from a decision by Rome to cut its 2019 budget deficit forecast, easing tensions with the European Union, yields were also lower.

Italy, France and Spain are likely to see demand for their debt from the ECB wane next year as the bank rebalances its 2 trillion euro ($2.27 trillion) government bond portfolio.

The ECB said it would gradually adjust its holdings to bring them “into closer alignment” with each country’s share in the central bank’s capital.

That development was seen as negative for Italian bonds but positive for smaller markets such as Portugal and Ireland.

Still, the strong price gains in Italian bonds this week left the gap over German bond yields almost 18 bps narrower and set for the biggest weekly tightening in six weeks.