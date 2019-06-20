Euro zone bond yields open lower as U.S. Fed opens door to rate cuts

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields opened lower across the board on Thursday, testing all-time lows in several cases, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it sees a case building for rate cuts, possibly as early as next month.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 3 basis points at -0.316%, tracking U.S. Treasuries lower and testing this week’s record low of -0.327%.

Other euro zone bond yields were 2-4 bps lower. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Helen Reid)