Euro zone bond yields rise as Brexit progress weakens safe-haven demand

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bond yields across the euro zone rose in early Friday trade after news of a breakthrough in divorce talks between Britain and the European Union weakened demand for safe-haven bonds.

The European Commission on Friday said Britain and the bloc have made “sufficient progress” in talks on Britain’s exit from the EU.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield was up 3 basis points on the day at 0.32 percent, up from three-month lows reached earlier this week at 0.29 percent.

Most other long-dated bond yields in the bloc were also around 3 bps higher on the day.