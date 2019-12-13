Euro zone bond yields rise on trade deal hopes, Brexit clarity

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose sharply on Friday, after the U.S. and China appeared close to a trade deal and a thumping British Conservative election win cleared away hurdles for the UK’s exit from the European Union next month.

Most 10-year bond yields — which move inverse to their underlying price — were up four to five basis points in early trade . Germany’s 10-year government bond yield briefly touched a six month high at -0.217%, up 5 bps on the day. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Marc Jones)