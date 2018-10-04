FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 4, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone bond yields surge after U.S. 10-yr yield breaches 3.20 pct

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose sharply on Thursday after upbeat U.S. data sent Treasury yields to multi-year peaks and bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in December and beyond.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield hit a 4-1/2 month high of 0.55 percent, up eight basis points on the day, while other euro zone bond yields were up 4-7 bps across the board .

This came as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed another 5 bps on Thursday morning to a fresh seven-year peak of 3.23 percent.

German Bund futures opened 94 ticks lower at 157.99. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.