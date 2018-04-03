Euro zone yields pinned near lows on stock market tremors

* German bond yields pinned below 0.50 percent

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields held close to recent one-month lows on Tuesday as a global stock market dip led by U.S. tech giant Amazon sparked interest in safe-haven assets.

High-grade euro zone bonds were in demand while southern European debt yields rose a touch ahead of the release of manufacturing surveys from the four largest euro zone economies.

Investors often sell bonds at the start of April as quarter-end demand unwinds, but on Tuesday most euro zone yields fell in early trade before trading flat as the session wore on.

“The big question is how far the current tremor in the equity market will affect bonds given it is driven by a single company - even if it is a tech giant having a huge market weight,” said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc fell 6 percent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the online retailer over the pricing of its deliveries through the U.S. Postal Service and promised unspecified changes.

That impacted global stocks, in turn fuelling bids for safer assets and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped to a near two-month low of 2.71 percent on Monday.

On Tuesday, German 10-year government bond yields briefly dropped to 0.48 percent, close to a 2-1/2 month low of 0.473 percent hit last week.

While economic news in the single currency bloc has continued to be positive this year, it is no longer surprising on the upside as it was through 2017.

So any failure to meet expectations could drive further interest in bonds as investors ratchet back expectations for rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

“It will be interesting to see which way the data goes ahead of euro zone inflation numbers tomorrow,” said Lenk of DZ Bank.