French 10-year bond yield turns positive for first time since July

Nov 6 (Reuters) - France’s benchmark 10-year bond yield turned positive on Wednesday for the first time since July, in a further sign that entrenched pessimism in world bond markets is abating.

Hopes for progress in U.S./China trade talks and signs of stabilisation in economic data has triggered selling in euro zone bond markets.

France’s 10-year bond yield rose to as high as 0.001% , moving into positive territory for the first time since July. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Wrtitig by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Olga Cotaga)